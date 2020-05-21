Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

