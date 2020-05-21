Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 12,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,251. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

