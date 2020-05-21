Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,534 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameren by 62.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ameren by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 41,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,354. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.