Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.61% of Ameren worth $110,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

