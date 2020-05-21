American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 over the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 9,426.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,711,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,594,000 after buying an additional 2,198,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,358,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $51,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 850,678 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

