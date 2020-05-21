American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.61. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.