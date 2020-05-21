AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

