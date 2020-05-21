Amon Market Cap Tops $711,073.73 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Amon has a market capitalization of $711,073.73 and $5,260.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 90.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars.

