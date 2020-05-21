Amoveo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $73.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.94 or 0.00230162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.92 or 0.03494678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

