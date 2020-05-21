Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

AMPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 7,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,748. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $266,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,533 shares of company stock valued at $538,018 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

