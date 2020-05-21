Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Shares of ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

