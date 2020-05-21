Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $122.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.39 million and the highest is $139.40 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $301.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $845.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.39 million to $890.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.90.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

