Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seabridge Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,123. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$26,215.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,439.99. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,395. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $510,069.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.