Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 21st (ADI, AGNC, BOOT, CHPRF, CIA, CPRT, DPMLF, EKSO, EV, EXPE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 21st:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price cut by Cfra from $90.00 to $85.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price increased by Dundee Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $15.00 to $13.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price increased by Cfra from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $26.70 to $30.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $105.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $51.00 to $59.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $193.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $131.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.