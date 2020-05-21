Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) recently:

5/8/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/4/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $380.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

