Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 21st (ADI, COD, HEP, PDG, PRPO, PTQQF, ROLL, RUPRF, SWX, TARA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 21st:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a hold rating to an overweight rating.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 8 ($0.11) price target on the stock.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company’s development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

