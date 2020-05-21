Analyzing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.97%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $28.15 million 5.94 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -8.43 Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.86 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.62

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -58.26% -21.45% -18.72% Venus Concept -116.24% -297.65% -67.47%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Venus Concept on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.