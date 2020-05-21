Analyzing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 12.97% 5.21% 0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.06 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.47 $13.35 million $0.51 10.35

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

