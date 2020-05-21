Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 215.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Anaplan worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Anaplan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anaplan by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,780,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,073 shares of company stock worth $12,988,152 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

