Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Sells $312,152.52 in Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANTM traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $278.68. 1,083,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

