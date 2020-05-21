Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,755 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 984,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.