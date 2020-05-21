Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,212 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPX Flow worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

NYSE FLOW opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.