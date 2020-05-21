Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

