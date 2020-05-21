APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, APIX has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,579,682 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

