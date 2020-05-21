apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 21% against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.06 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.03529185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011126 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

