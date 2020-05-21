Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.72%.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

AINV stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 94,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,286. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $582.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

