Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $582.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.07%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

