Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $884.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.