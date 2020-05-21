Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 489.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 741,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,705,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

