Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.69. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -13.61 EPS for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

