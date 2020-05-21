Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,411. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.58. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

