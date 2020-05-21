Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS):

5/20/2020 – Arcus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

5/19/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/14/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Arcus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

5/12/2020 – Arcus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

5/7/2020 – Arcus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

5/7/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $34.00.

4/2/2020 – Arcus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arcus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCUS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arcus Biosciences Inc alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.