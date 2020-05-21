Ardor Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $2.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005099 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

