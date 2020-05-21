Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $48,359.77 and $19.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,954,840 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

