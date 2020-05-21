argenx (ARGX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX):

5/21/2020 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/19/2020 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/17/2020 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

5/4/2020 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/27/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/24/2020 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/17/2020 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/16/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/8/2020 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

4/7/2020 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 200,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,026. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE – will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in argenx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

