argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of argenx worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.21 on Thursday. argenx SE – has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

