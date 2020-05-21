Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Cormark decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:AR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.85. 477,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.62.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$95.17 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

