Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. Aritzia has a one year low of C$9.20 and a one year high of C$26.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

