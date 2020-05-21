Armin Martens Acquires 10,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,002,515.

Armin Martens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,817.00.

TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$7.25. The company had a trading volume of 379,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.69. The stock has a market cap of $991.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -216.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

