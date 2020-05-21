ArtByte Price Down 93.2% This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00471389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003158 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

