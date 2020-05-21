Aryacoin Tops One Day Volume of $32,598.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $32,598.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004940 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,455,827 coins and its circulating supply is 160,455,832 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

