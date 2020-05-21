Asian Dragon (AD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $458.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $42,718.62 and approximately $458.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

