Aspen Technology (AZPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/20/2020 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive.”

5/13/2020 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive.”

5/7/2020 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Aspen Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $154.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Aspen Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

