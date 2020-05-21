Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,498,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

