Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

AIZ opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 288,538 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 271,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after purchasing an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

