Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $185,727.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.02125837 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00178385 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.