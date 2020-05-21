Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $5,511.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,236,187 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

