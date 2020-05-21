AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 1,114,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

