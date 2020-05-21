Auctus 1-Day Volume Tops $9,577.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $484,163.93 and approximately $9,577.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.03410910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

