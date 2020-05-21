Aurora Reaches One Day Volume of $696,008.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $696,008.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

